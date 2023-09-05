News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 passengers snatch cab after attacking driver in Pinjore

2 passengers snatch cab after attacking driver in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 05, 2023 04:43 AM IST

The complainant, Ankit of Panchkula, was attacked around 4 am by the passengers whom he had picked up from Zirakpur

Two miscreants made away with the vehicle of a cab driver on Monday after allegedly attacking him near a railway crossing near Pinjore during a ride from Zirakpur to Chitkara University, Baddi.

The cab driver alleged that when he was near a railway crossing near Pinjore, the man sitting on the rear seat tried to choke him with rope and the one on the adjoining seat started hitting him. (Getty image)
In his complaint, he said that he accepted the request as he was in Zirakpur at the time. On reaching the pick up point, two people boarded the cab, with one each occupying the from and the rear seat, he said.

The cab driver alleged that when he was near a railway crossing near Pinjore, the man sitting on the rear seat tried to choke him with rope and the one on the adjoining seat started hitting him.

Ankit said that he somehow managed to get out of the car and the accused fled with the car. He added that the car also had his mobile and important documents.

A case under Section 379-B(snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

