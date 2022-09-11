Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Miscreants break open ATM, decamp with 8.7 lakh in Hoshiarpur village

Miscreants break open ATM, decamp with 8.7 lakh in Hoshiarpur village

Published on Sep 11, 2022 03:16 AM IST

Unidentified miscreants cut open an unattended automated teller machine (ATM) of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village of Hoshiarpur in the wee hours on Saturday and decamped with cash worth ₹8.77 lakh.

Miscreants cut open an ATM of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village of Hoshiarpur and decamped with cash worth ₹8.77 lakh. In another incident, a person has been arrested by the Fazilka police for attempting to break open an ATM in Abohar on Friday.
Miscreants cut open an ATM of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village of Hoshiarpur and decamped with cash worth 8.77 lakh. In another incident, a person has been arrested by the Fazilka police for attempting to break open an ATM in Abohar on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

Unidentified miscreants cut open an unattended automated teller machine (ATM) of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village in the wee hours on Saturday and decamped with cash worth 8.77 lakh. The police said the looters sprayed the CCTV camera with a dark agent before cutting the ATM with a gas cutter. On the statement of bank manager Amarjit Singh, a case has been registered at Tanda police station. DSP Kulwant Singh said the CCTV footage gathered from the bank and the surroundings revealed that the offenders were three in number and had come in a Maruti Brezza. “We have got vital clues and will nab the culprits soon”, he said.

Man held for bid to break open ATM in Abohar

Ferozepur A person has been arrested by the Fazilka police for attempting to break open an ATM in Abohar on Friday late night while two of his accomplices managed to escape. As per information, the patrolling party of the Fazilka police got a tip-off that some persons were trying to break open the ATM following which the police reached there. Simranjeet Singh of Sirsa, Haryana, was arrested while his two accomplices, Anil Kumar and Ajay Kumar, managed to flee the spot. “A gas cutter, LPG cylinder, an oxygen cylinder, besides lighter and other material to break open the ATM, was recovered from there,” said a police spokesman. The police also recovered an air gun and its cartridges from Simranjeet. A case under Section 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC was registered. During preliminary investigation, Simranjeet allegedly confessed to have learnt the skill to break open the ATM through social media.

