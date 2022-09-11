Miscreants break open ATM, decamp with ₹8.7 lakh in Hoshiarpur village
Unidentified miscreants cut open an unattended automated teller machine (ATM) of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village of Hoshiarpur in the wee hours on Saturday and decamped with cash worth ₹8.77 lakh.
Unidentified miscreants cut open an unattended automated teller machine (ATM) of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village in the wee hours on Saturday and decamped with cash worth ₹8.77 lakh. The police said the looters sprayed the CCTV camera with a dark agent before cutting the ATM with a gas cutter. On the statement of bank manager Amarjit Singh, a case has been registered at Tanda police station. DSP Kulwant Singh said the CCTV footage gathered from the bank and the surroundings revealed that the offenders were three in number and had come in a Maruti Brezza. “We have got vital clues and will nab the culprits soon”, he said.
Man held for bid to break open ATM in Abohar
-
Vigilance nabs 2 ex-Punjab Roadways inspectors absconding in graft case
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of the Punjab Roadways who had indulged in changing the departure timing of government buses to private buses in lieu of money. In this regard, the VB had registered a case dated April 30, 2021, under Section 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Amritsar.
-
Minister Nijjar bats for including Saragarhi battle in school curriculum in Punjab
A procession and function was organised on Saturday by the Saragarhi Foundation with the support of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said efforts will be made to include the history of the battle, one of the greatest stand-offs in Indian history, in the school syllabus of the Punjab School Education Board.
-
Chandigarh admn seeks more jail term for drug convict, fined ₹10,000 by high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined the UT administration ₹10,000 for seeking enhancement of jail term for a drug seizure case convict who remained in jail for two months only. The judgment on the conviction first came out on June 1, 2019. A total of 210 gm of charas, which is not a commercial quantity, was recovered from the convict's possession.
-
Chandigarh: Now, Sector-47 resident loses ₹1.3 lakh to power bill scam
The latest FIR has been registered on the complaint of a Sector-47 resident who lost ₹1.3 lakh to online fraudsters posing as electricity department staff. The complainant, Balwinder Kaur, told the police that she got a text message on her mobile phone on August 23, informing that their electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill was not paid soon. ₹1.3 lakh were withdrawn from her and her husband's accounts through multiple transactions.
-
Chandigarh: Tomatoes get dearer amid poor supply from south
Despite the ongoing dry spell in the region, price of tomatoes at city's apni mandis has shot up by 50% in recent days amid poor supply from southern parts of the country, even as most other vegetables have become cheaper. Compared to ₹40 per kg on August 20, kitchen-staple tomatoes are now being sold for up to ₹60 per kg.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics