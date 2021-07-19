Mishandling of rape case: 15 staffers from Naraingarh Mahila police station shunted

Fifteen officials at a police station here were transferred following complaints of irregularities in the handling of a rape case, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Hamid Akhtar ordered the transfer of 15 officials at the Naraingarh Mahila police station on Saturday while its SHO and a sub-inspector were placed under suspension last week for allegedly changing the statement of a rape victim in an FIR.

The rape victim’s family had sent a complaint to Haryana home minister Anil Vij and state director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava in this regard, demanding action against the officers for allegedly giving benefit to the accused in the case.

An initial inquiry of the case was conducted by Barara DSP Rajnish Kumar, after which inspector general of police (IGP), Ambala Range, Bharti Arora had transferred the investigation to Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg, the SP had said.

Also, the head constable of the police station was suspended for allegedly demanding bribe from an elderly woman to not harass her in a complaint filed against her by her daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, IGP Arora has ordered to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the irregularities, police said.