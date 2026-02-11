Mishaps claim two lives on tricity roads

Two lives were snuffed on Tricity roads on Monday. CCTV footage from tnearby junctions is being scanned, say police officials (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first incident, an unidentified man, who was on foot, was killed after being hit by a speeding car near the Airport light points towards Zirakpur around 2.55 am.

According to the police, the car driver had sped away after the mishap. Some passersby alerted the police following which the victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash, negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on the complaint of Suresh Kumar, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Investigating officer ASI Anil Kumar said efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle. “CCTV footage from the Airport Road stretch and nearby junctions is being scanned to identify the car and its driver,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, a 22-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a car near Nagla village on the Dhakoli-Dera Bassi road. Police said the victim, Harsh Bawa, was riding a Pulsar motorcycle from Dhakoli towards Dera Bassi while his father followed him in another vehicle. About 100 yards behind a gurdwara in Nagla village, a car driven by one Sohan Singh struck the motorcycle from the back. According to the complaint, the impact caused the rider to fall to the ground, following which the car ran over him. The victim’s head was crushed under wheels, eyewitnesses said.

Bystanders helped shift him to the civil hospital in Dhakoli, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later moved to the mortuary at civil hospital, Dera Bassi. Police have registered a case against the car driver under Section 281, 106 and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS.