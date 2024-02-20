Missing lights, poorly lit streets put Ludhiana residents’ safety at risk

With an increase in incidents like snatchings, especially in industrial areas during the evening, the absence of functional streetlights has become a critical concern for the residents. A few months ago, a significant number of streetlights were stolen on Kakka Road near Tajpur Road. (HT Photo)

Over the past few months, a large number of streetlights have gone missing and remain dysfunctional at various locations across the city, leaving residents vulnerable to crime due to poorly lit streets.

Despite several months, the civic body has failed to resolve the issue by installing new streetlights at various locations. A few months ago, a significant number of streetlights were stolen on Kakka Road near Tajpur Road.

Rama, a street vendor near Kakka Road, said, “During evening hours, it becomes very difficult to cross this road and the area along Kakka Road where there are no streetlights. There have been numerous snatching incidents, and I have been robbed three times. I have also filed complaints at the local police station.”

Another commuter, Jaskaran Singh, a factory owner in Focal Point Phase V, said, “My workers usually leave early due to increasing snatching incidents in the area. However, the dysfunctional streetlights in our area make it difficult for people to navigate. The area becomes very dark, and the roads are in poor condition, leading to accidents.”

The main road connecting Jeevan Nagar and Focal Point is in a dilapidated condition, posing a high risk of accidents due to potholes. Several streetlight poles and streetlights along the central median are missing. Moreover, the existing streetlights are defunct, making it challenging to pass through this road at night.

Jaspinder Singh, a truck driver, emphasised the heightened risk of theft and snatching incidents in the darkness, calling for the proper provision of streetlights.

Manjitinder Singh, executive engineer, MC, said, “We are in the process of installing streetlights as more than 100 lights have been put up and surveys at other places are going on. Soon, more than 300 street lights will be made operational.”