Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village
Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village of Meharban.
The villagers noticed the dead body lying near a scooter under a tree and informed the police, who later identified the victim from the documents recovered from the body.
The deceased man, identified as Sachin Bhatti, 26, of Nakodar Road , Phillaur, ran a street food shop in Phillaur along with his father Balbir Bhatti.
Balbir Bhatti said his son, who was looking for a job, left the house on April 16 at around 11.30pm on a scooter to check on a vacancy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but did not return.
“As he had left his phone at the house, we could not contact him. He has no friend or relative in Ludhiana so we kept on waiting for him to return till Saturday night. On Sunday we lodged a missing report,” he said.
“On Monday morning, I received a call from Ludhiana police that a dead body had been found and my number was found on the documents of the scooter. I rushed to the spot in Ludhiana and identified the deceased as my son,” he added.
Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, station head officer at the Meharban police station said the victim is likely to have died on April 16, adding that no injury marks were found on his body. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for the autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.
Police will also contact DMCH management to check if anyone was contacted by the victim.
One held for duping Panchkula residents on pretext of doubling investment
The case dates back to June 2020, when a complaint was registered by Harikesh Maurya of Mauli Jagran and Jeevan Kumar of Saketri. Trishla City RWA elects builder as its president Mohali In possibly the first such instance, members of the Residents' Welfare Association of Trishla City, Zirakpur, have elected the builder, Harish Gupta, as its president. The election was held under the supervision of the Zirakpur municipal council.
Chandigarh’s green cover to grow as afforestation plan takes root
The green cover in the city is set to increase manifold come this monsoon. On the directions of the Union home minister Amit Shah, the UT administration has prepared a detailed plan for afforestation to be done by different UT departments. During his recent visit to the city, Shah had asked the administration to increase the tree cover in the city. Thereafter, UT adviser Dharam Pal directed the forest department to chalk out a plan.
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020). The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
