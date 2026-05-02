Mistaken for robber: 19-year-old youth sustains leg injury in Sonepat police firing

A 19-year-old youth sustained leg injuries at Farmana village in Sonepat after allegedly getting shot by a Sonepat police personnel who allegedly suspected him as a robber on Thursday. A police official, requesting anonymity, said that the incident occurred as youths did not stop the car and they suspected them as robbers. (HT Photo for representation)

The injured Saurya, a Class 12 passout and a student activist of Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD’s) student wing INLD Students Organisation (ISO), was rushed to Gohana civil hospital, from where he was referred to Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. Saurya was accompanied by his 21-year-old friend, Amit Kumar, who was later released after questioning.

According to Sonepat police, the incident took place on Thursday when they received information from Rohtak police that some robbers are heading towards Gohana after attempting robbery and firing bullet shots at Ghilod village.

“Gohana sadar police and Kharkhauda crime branch laid check points to trace a white car in which the accused fled from Ghilod village. The police team spotted a white Venue car near Farmana village and the car-borne two youths fled towards the fields after seeing the police. The cops started chasing them and one cop fell on the ground and accidentally a bullet was fired from his weapon which hit Saurya,” claimed the police official, who intercepted the youths.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said that the incident occurred as youths did not stop the car and they suspected them as robbers. Sonepat ISO president Ishu Dahiya said that he and his two friends-Amit and Surya had taken a contract to clean the drain at Anwali village.

“Due to scorching heat, Amit and Surya went in his car to bring a cold drink at the site. When they were returning from Farmana village on Thursday, police fired shots at Surya and Amit was arrested from the spot,” Dahiya claimed, alleging that without any verification, police personnel had fired the shots to score points.

The family members of both the youths, who are closely associated with INLD, and INLD Sonepat president Kunal Gahlawat met Sonepat police commissioner Mamta Singh on Friday and demanded strict action against the cops involved in the “fake encounter”.

“The young men got afraid after seeing police chasing their vehicle and suddenly a cop fired shots at Surya. The Haryana Police has been routinely shooting suspects in the legs during encounters and they did the same in this case. Who will compensate the family and how the young man will come out of the trauma,” he added.

Sonepat police commissioner Mamta Singh said that an investigation has been ordered into the incident and action will be initiated if any cop is found guilty.