Mistaken for street fight participant, youth attacked in Chandigarh

A 24-year-old youth who was brutally beaten up after being mistaken for a street fight participant near Samadhi Gate in Manimajra, police said on Thursday. The victim, Jaspreet Dhiman, is a resident of Ram Darbar and an employee at the Sector 22 Mobile Market in Chandigarh.

The victim, Jaspreet Dhiman, is a resident of Ram Darbar and an employee at the Sector 22 Mobile Market. He told police that around 6.30 pm on April 27, a large group of boys were fighting near a juice shop in the market near Samadhi Gate in Manimajra. As he stopped to watch, some of the boys wrongly assumed that he was part of the brawl and began assaulting him as well.

Jaspreet named some of the attackers as Sullu, Akash, Harsh, alias Arshad, and Harry. “They were armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. Whoever came in front of them on the road, they attacked indiscriminately,” he stated. He alleged that Harry restrained him while Harsh struck him with a stick. At the same time, Sullu reportedly stabbed another victim, Bhavesh Kumar, 18, in the back with a sharp weapon.

Both were left injured and unconscious on the road. They were rushed to the Manimajra civil hospital, where Jaspreet was treated and discharged, while Bhavesh, who suffered a serious wound, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for advanced care.

Police officials from Manimajra police station reached PGIMER the same night and recorded Bhavesh’s preliminary statement. However, Bhavesh stated that he would file a formal complaint upon discharge.

Based on Jaspreet Dhiman’s complaint and identification of the suspects, police lodged an FIR under Sections 3 (5), 115 (2) and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the named accused and others on April 30. Investigations are ongoing.