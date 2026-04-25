Mistaken identity behind petrol bomb attack in Dhuri, 3 held

The petrol bomb attack on a jeweller’s house in Dhuri on April 20 was a case of mistaken identity, police said on Friday. While the main accused remains at large, police have arrested his aides Vansh, alias Kali; Sameer alias Kaka; and Sameer alias Poppy, who lobbed the petrol bomb at the house of complainant Darshan Kumar. (HT)

Arresting three accused for the arson, police said the actual target was the father-in-law of the mastermind, Rohit alias Ghoda.

While Rohit remains at large, police have arrested his aides Vansh, alias Kali; Sameer alias Kaka; and Sameer alias Poppy, who lobbed the petrol bomb at the house of complainant Darshan Kumar.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal confirmed that Rohit hired the trio to attack his in-laws’ house.

However, because the residences were in close proximity, the attackers mistakenly tossed a petrol-filled bottle at Darshan Kumar’s home on the night of April 20.

This triggered a fire, damaging Kumar’s main gate and car. No one was injured.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 326 (g) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 5 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014, at the Dhuri City police station on April 21.

Two days later, police arrested the three accused and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

SSP Chahal said the accused, all aged between 19 and 22, confessed to committing the arson on the directions of Rohit, who wanted to settle scores with his father-in-law Ranjit Singh following a domestic dispute.

He said more details will be established after Rohit’s arrest and that the FIR will be updated accordingly.