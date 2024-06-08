Mistaken identity: Labourer killed in firing along IB

The Border Security Force (BSF) killed a labourer in a case of mistaken identity near a forward post along the Indo-Pak International Border in Samba district late Friday, said officials. The Border Security Force (BSF) killed a labourer in a case of mistaken identity near a forward post along the Indo-Pak International Border in Samba district late Friday, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Vasudev Sharma, 28, son of Madan Lal Sharma of Akhnoor.

ASP Surinder Choudhary said, “Late Friday night, an untoward incident took place near Regal post along the IB. The individual was moving suspiciously near the BSF post.”

The officer further said, “The suspect was challenged by the BSF men as per standard operating procedures. He, however, did not stop to the BSF warnings and as a result jawans opened fire. He was injured seriously and shifted to a hospital where he died.”

The officer informed that the body after postmortem was handed over to the family members of the deceased.

The police have initiated an investigation.

It has been learnt that the deceased was working on a construction project along the IB when he received a bullet in his chest.

The district administration has given an ex gratia of ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 was given by the construction company, which had engaged him for the construction work.

The BSF hasn’t yet issued any statement on the entire incident.