Mistakes in power bills to be corrected within month: Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 18, 2025 07:54 AM IST

The energy minister held a review meeting and directed officials to reduce power company losses, prevent electricity theft, replace faulty transformers and recover over ₹2,000 crore defaulting amount.

Haryana’s energy minister Anil Vij has said that 57,717 incorrect bills generated by UHBVN and DHBVN will be corrected within the next month and that an online portal will be developed to track the status of pending electricity theft cases.

Haryana’s energy minister Anil Vij during a review meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Haryana’s energy minister Anil Vij during a review meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The energy minister held a review meeting and directed officials to reduce power company losses, prevent electricity theft, replace faulty transformers and recover over 2,000 crore defaulting amount. He also directed to link consumer Aadhaar numbers with electricity connections, correcting wrong bills, organising “bijli adalats”, and spreading awareness.

He directed that defaulter consumers who have taken new connections in other sub-divisions while staying at the same premises be traced and to resolve bill-related grievances “bijli adalats” be held at the circle level every Tuesday. Each superintending engineer must ensure that all billing complaints are addressed and resolved, he said.

Vij instructed that in large-scale theft cases involving huge revenue, chargesheets be filed in court. He said that transformers in urban areas should be replaced within an hour and within two hours in rural areas. Each sub-division must have transformers of varying capacities available, he said in a statement.

