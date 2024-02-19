 Miyawaki dense forest along Buddha Dariya soon: Ludhiana DC - Hindustan Times
Miyawaki dense forest along Buddha Dariya soon: Ludhiana DC

Miyawaki dense forest along Buddha Dariya soon: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The DC said the Japanese technique — Miyawaki — would be adopted for afforestation which ensures denser growth of plants and hence better carbon dioxide absorption

Aimed to make green Ludhiana, a Miyawaki dense forest will come up along the Buddha Dariya soon. Presiding over a meeting with officials of the forest department, drainage department, MC and other departments concerned regarding the plan to develop the forest, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said a piece of land along Buddha Dariya had also been identified for the project and work would start soon.

The DC said the Japanese technique — Miyawaki — would be adopted for afforestation which ensures denser growth of plants and hence better carbon dioxide absorption.

She said such a forest would be a milestone in reducing greenhouse gases and making the environment clean. The DC said forest along Buddha Dariya would also strengthen the banks and prevent encroachments.

The DC said Vardhman Group had submitted a proposal with the administration in this regard and an MOU will be signed with them soon. She also gave necessary directions to the officials to immediately remove all bottlenecks to start this pious work.

Sawhney said the administration was making stupendous efforts for protecting the environment and giving a better future to the next generations by planting saplings.

ADCs Ojasvi Alankar, Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, Assistant Commissioner Upinder Kaur Brar, DDPO Navdeep Kaur and others were present.

