MLA Manuke felicitates 7 Ludhiana farmers for opting DSR technique

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Farmers Gurpreet Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Harjit Singh, Parminder Singh, Avtar Singh, Gurmail Singh and Swaran Singh who opted DSR technique were honoured at the event in Ludhiana

MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke felicitating a farmer who opted for DSR technique at the office of chief agriculture officer in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With an aim to encourage farmers to adopt direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique to save groundwater, Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke felicitated seven farmers, who adopted this technique this season, at the office of chief agriculture officer on Ferozepur road on Friday.

Farmers Gurpreet Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Harjit Singh, Parminder Singh, Avtar Singh, Gurmail Singh and Swaran Singh from different blocks of the district were honoured at the event.

Chief agriculture officer Amanjit Singh informed that the officials of agriculture department who encouraged farmers to adopt DSR technique were also felicitated.

Manuke said since farmers were also concerned over the depleting level of groundwater in the state, a large number of them had adopted this technique this year. “The government is also helping farmers to adopt new techniques to save the farming sector and groundwater,” he said.

