MLAs’ pre-budget training workshop: Khattar seeks suggestions for budgetary proposals

Seeking suggestions for budgetary proposals, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday told legislators that education, health, rural development and environment will be the focus of the 2023-24 budget.

The chief minister, who was speaking at a pre-budget training programme in Panchkula, said, “Often MLAs place demands for developmental works after the budget has been presented. There is a three-month window before the budget is to be presented, during which MLAs could send a list of developmental works to be undertaken in their respective areas to the finance department, minister concerned or to me directly so that they can be included in the budget document.”

He said the budget will focus on the welfare of every section of society and will be framed after consulting all stakeholders.

Delving into the economic condition of Haryana, he said, “The state has been able to manage its budget deficit. During the pandemic, the Centre had allowed states to raise loans up to 5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), but Haryana’s debt burden remained within the range of 3 to 3.5%.”

Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta and parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal were among those who attended the workshop.