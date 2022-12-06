Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MLAs’ pre-budget training workshop: Khattar seeks suggestions for budgetary proposals

MLAs’ pre-budget training workshop: Khattar seeks suggestions for budgetary proposals

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Khattar said the budget will focus on the welfare of every section of society and will be framed after consulting all stakeholders.

Seeking suggestions for budgetary proposals, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday told legislators that education, health, rural development and environment will be the focus of the 2023-24 budget. (Sant Arora/HT)
Seeking suggestions for budgetary proposals, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday told legislators that education, health, rural development and environment will be the focus of the 2023-24 budget. (Sant Arora/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Seeking suggestions for budgetary proposals, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday told legislators that education, health, rural development and environment will be the focus of the 2023-24 budget.

The chief minister, who was speaking at a pre-budget training programme in Panchkula, said, “Often MLAs place demands for developmental works after the budget has been presented. There is a three-month window before the budget is to be presented, during which MLAs could send a list of developmental works to be undertaken in their respective areas to the finance department, minister concerned or to me directly so that they can be included in the budget document.”

He said the budget will focus on the welfare of every section of society and will be framed after consulting all stakeholders.

Delving into the economic condition of Haryana, he said, “The state has been able to manage its budget deficit. During the pandemic, the Centre had allowed states to raise loans up to 5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), but Haryana’s debt burden remained within the range of 3 to 3.5%.”

Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta and parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal were among those who attended the workshop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out