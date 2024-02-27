Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Ambala for 2 days

The Haryana government on Tuesday ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services and bulk short messaging service (SMS) under the jurisdiction of three police stations of Ambala district for 48 hours starting Wednesday. The Haryana government on Tuesday ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services and bulk short messaging service (SMS) under the jurisdiction of three police stations of Ambala district for 48 hours starting Wednesday. (Representational image)

In its order, the department of home affairs ordered the net ban under Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera and Naggal police stations of Ambala for two days till Thursday midnight.

This comes in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call given by farmers’ organisations on Punjab border that are set to push for the march again on February 29 after it was halted due to the death of a young farmer on Datta Singhwala-Khanauri border.

The mobile services were first suspended on February 11 in seven districts of the state in view of the farmer’s protest. However, the service was restored on February 25.

As per the order, individual SMS, voice calls, banking SMS and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and household were exempted from the shutdown.