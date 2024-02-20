 Mobile internet shutdown extended till Feb 20 midnight in 7 districts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mobile internet shutdown extended till Feb 20 midnight in 7 districts

Mobile internet shutdown extended till Feb 20 midnight in 7 districts

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 20, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The districts affected by the shutdown, include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. As per an order, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines, and individual short messaging text are exempted from the shutdown

The Haryana government on Monday extended the shutdown of mobile internet services and bulk short messaging service (SMS) in seven Haryana districts for another 24 hours till February 20 midnight in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call given by farmers’ organisations.

The internet ban has been extended till Feb 20 midnight. (HT File Photo)
The internet ban has been extended till Feb 20 midnight. (HT File Photo)

The districts affected by the shutdown, include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. As per an order, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines, and individual short messaging text are exempted from the shutdown.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On