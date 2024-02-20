Mobile internet shutdown extended till Feb 20 midnight in 7 districts
Feb 20, 2024 08:12 AM IST
The districts affected by the shutdown, include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. As per an order, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines, and individual short messaging text are exempted from the shutdown
The Haryana government on Monday extended the shutdown of mobile internet services and bulk short messaging service (SMS) in seven Haryana districts for another 24 hours till February 20 midnight in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call given by farmers’ organisations.
