Mobile net suspended, security up ahead of Nuh procession

The Haryana government on Sunday suspended mobile internet services in Nuh district for 24 hours (till Monday evening) ahead of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. Haryana additional chief secretary (home) Anurag Rastogi said the decision to suspend mobile internet services from 6 pm on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday was taken to prevent spread of misinformation and maintain public order. The police have stepped up the vigil in the area. A police vehicle during a flag march on the eve of Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh on Sunday. (PTI)

On July 31 last year, a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession had come under a “pre-planned attack” when the procession was passing through a communally sensitive locality, triggering communal clashes in Nuh and nearby areas which saw mobs attacking police stations, torching vehicles, resorting to stone pelting and using firearms. Five persons, including three civilians and two home guards, were killed and several others injured in the violence. After that, a mob had attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam.

The additional chief secretary mentioned in the order that there was a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh district on account of misuse of internet services by spreading inflammatory material and rumours.

The suspension of services includes 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS and bulk messaging but excludes banking and mobile recharge SMS. Voice calls, broadband, individual SMS and leased line services for corporate and domestic households will remain unaffected.

Rastogi said the suspension came in response to reports from the ADGP (CID) and the Nuh deputy commissioner (DC), indicating a risk of public disorder due to the spread of inflammatory material and fake rumours via social media and messaging platforms.

“Any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions of law,” Rastogi warned in the order.

Nuh superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Pratap Singh said force would be deployed along the procession route. “We will keep a close eye on everyone through drones,” he said. Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata said, “The situation is very peaceful and cordial ahead of the yatra as both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are ready to welcome it. We have 100 volunteers who will help police with the coordination of the movement along the yatra route.”

A flag march was taken out in the district in the SP’s presence. Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chairman of the All India Imam Organization, visited Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh to appeal for peace. Nuh police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said a search operation was underway in the Aravalli mountains that lie adjacent to the temples on the yatra route. The yatra will start from Nuh’s Nalhar temple and end in Singar, going via Jhir temple.

“Dog squad, CRPF, RAF and other agencies will be deployed,” the police spokesperson added. (With inputs from PTI)