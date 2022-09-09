Mobile repairman, aide arrested for stealing 2 phones from house in Chandigarh
A mobile repairman and his accomplice have been arrested for stealing two phones from a house in Bapu Dham Colony
The accused have been identified as Ricky alias Sagar (22) of Small Flat, Dhanas, and Mehtab of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC).
Police had registered a complaint based on the statement of one Nanhe of BDC. He had told police that his and his friend’s mobile phones had been stolen from his house while they were sleeping. He added that the thieves had entered the house by breaking the lock of the main door.
Police later arrested Ricky and recovered the stolen phones. Police said that he is a habitual offender and is already facing trial in two more theft cases.
After interrogating him, they nabbed Mehtab and recovered eight more stolen phones.
Police said that Ricky stole the phones and sold them to Mehtab, who repairs phones in Sector 22.
Police said that Mehtab took out spare parts from the stolen phones and fitted it in the mobile phone of customers.
The duo has been booked for theft at the Sector 26 police station. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.
