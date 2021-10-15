Mobility plan for Chandigarh: Fix road map for consultant selection by next week, directs adviser

For expediting the resolution of the city’s worsening traffic woes, UT adviser Dharam Pal has directed the UT transport department to finalise by next week the the road map for appointing a consultant for preparing a mobility plan.

Having started preparing modalities, the transport department will examine in detail whether Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) can be again allotted the work, or a new agency will have to be hired.

After years in cold storage, the mass rapid transport system (MRTS) plans were revived in August this year with the Chandigarh administration deciding to go in for a fresh study on the comprehensive mobility plan for the city.

With 15 lakh registered vehicles among a population of over 12 lakh, Chandigarh has the highest density of vehicles per household in the country, leading to traffic congestion and snarls. In addition to these, over two lakh vehicles on interstate routes cross the city daily.

Since the metro rail plans were shelved, the administration has not been able to opt for any other alternative such as monorail, skybus or metrolite.

The decision to study the MRTS afresh was taken after UT officials held a meeting with representatives of RITES, who made a presentation on its 2009 report.

“RITES had prepared a report on the city’s mobility needs in 2009, but it is outdated now. The city’s needs have changed dramatically in the last decade. Also, the guidelines set by the housing and urban affairs ministry for the MRTS project have changed, which necessitates a fresh look at the problem. Therefore, the administration will go in for a new study,” said Pal.

RITES had proposed that Metro would cover a distance of 52.4 km, of which 40.4 km will be in Chandigarh and the rest in Mohali. The alignments were proposed both above as well as underground. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had prepared the detailed report of the first phase of the project.

Pal said, “We will prefer RITES as it has already done a study of the city. But in case we have to go for another agency, we will invite tenders for the same. The tendering process is likely to take around six months.”