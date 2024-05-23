Modi in Haryana: INDIA bloc fighting over ghee before cow has given milk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the INDIA bloc is talking about having five PMs over the next five years and said the fight over ghee has broken out in the alliance even before the cow has given milk. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning in Mahendragarh district of Haryana that goes to the polls on May 25. (ANI file photo)

Hours before campaigning for the sixth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections came to an end, Modi said at a rally in Haryana’s Mahendragarh that in this election, “you will not only choose the country’s PM but also decide the country’s future”.

“On the one hand is your tried and tested ‘sewak’ Modi. Who is on the other side? One does not know,” he said, targeting the INDIA bloc that has as its constituents opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The INDIA bloc is “extremely communal, casteist and nepotist”, he said, alleging that when the Congress was in power, it did not allow the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Tearing into the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal after the Calcutta high court cancelled all OBC certificates issued in the state after 2010, Modi said that no one could snatch the reservation for Dalits and tribals until he is alive. “In West Bengal, they have issued OBC certificates to Muslims overnight and that too to infiltrators. The high court has invalidated all the OBC certificates issued to Muslims in the last 10-12 years. See the mentality of the INDI alliance, the chief minister of Bengal has said that she will not accept the decision of the high court and will give OBC reservation to Muslims,” he said.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.