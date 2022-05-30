Modi to release 11th instalment of PM-Kisan benefits in Shimla on May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi worth ₹21,000 crore at the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre, on The Ridge in Shimla on May 31.

With an aim to provide income support to all eligible farm families, this government’s scheme helps in meeting financial needs of farmers in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields. The scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, and covers about 14 crore beneficiaries.

PM Modi will through videoconferencing interact with the beneficiaries of at least 16 schemes and programmes spanning nine ministries and departments as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. Simultaneously, similar events will also be organised at state capitals, district headquarters and KVK centres.

The number of beneficiaries of many of these schemes runs in crores and in several cases, up to tens of crores. These programmes address the most pressing problems of the poorest segments of the population, including housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion.

The interaction will explore the possibility of convergence and saturation of these schemes and give an opportunity to assess the citizens’ aspirations for India as it completes 100 years of independence in 2047. It will also be one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interactions spanning all districts.

Under the two-stage programme, state, district, KVK-level functions will start at 9.45am and by 11am, will get connected to the national-level programme. The national event will be telecast live through Doordarshan on its national and regional channels. Provisions have also been made to webcast the programme through MyGov for which people need to register themselves. It can also be viewed through other social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight the people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living for citizens, but will also enlighten the government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind.

The BJP is organising the mega event with twin purposes -- to galvanise its cadres for the assembly elections this year-end and to consolidate its position for the Shimla MC polls as the outcome of the civic body elections will have a bearing on the state polls. BJP’s image has already been dented after it lost the byelections to three assembly segments whereas Congress HP chief Pratibha Singh trounced Kargil war hero Khushal Thakur at the parliamentary seat of Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON