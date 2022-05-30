Modi to release 11th instalment of PM-Kisan benefits in Shimla on May 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi worth ₹21,000 crore at the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre, on The Ridge in Shimla on May 31.
With an aim to provide income support to all eligible farm families, this government’s scheme helps in meeting financial needs of farmers in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields. The scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, and covers about 14 crore beneficiaries.
PM Modi will through videoconferencing interact with the beneficiaries of at least 16 schemes and programmes spanning nine ministries and departments as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. Simultaneously, similar events will also be organised at state capitals, district headquarters and KVK centres.
The number of beneficiaries of many of these schemes runs in crores and in several cases, up to tens of crores. These programmes address the most pressing problems of the poorest segments of the population, including housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion.
The interaction will explore the possibility of convergence and saturation of these schemes and give an opportunity to assess the citizens’ aspirations for India as it completes 100 years of independence in 2047. It will also be one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interactions spanning all districts.
Under the two-stage programme, state, district, KVK-level functions will start at 9.45am and by 11am, will get connected to the national-level programme. The national event will be telecast live through Doordarshan on its national and regional channels. Provisions have also been made to webcast the programme through MyGov for which people need to register themselves. It can also be viewed through other social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight the people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living for citizens, but will also enlighten the government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind.
The BJP is organising the mega event with twin purposes -- to galvanise its cadres for the assembly elections this year-end and to consolidate its position for the Shimla MC polls as the outcome of the civic body elections will have a bearing on the state polls. BJP’s image has already been dented after it lost the byelections to three assembly segments whereas Congress HP chief Pratibha Singh trounced Kargil war hero Khushal Thakur at the parliamentary seat of Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.
-
Char Dham yatra: Uttarakhand to screen pilgrims aged above 50 after 101 deaths
According to the Uttarakhand health department, 101 pilgrims have died during the course of the yatra, including 49 in Kedarnath Dham, 20 in Badrinath Dham, 7 in Gangotri Dham and 25 in Yamunotri Dham. Of these, one each died in Kedarnath and Badrinath on Sunday.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics