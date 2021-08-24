Moga ‘Khalistan flag’ hoisting: NIA court chargesheets Pannun, 5 others

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) court in Mohali on Monday framed charges against six men accused of hoisting ‘Khalistan flag’ at the district administrative complex in Moga on August 14 last year.

The accused — Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh alias Ampa, Akashdeep Singh alias Munna, Jagwinder Singh alias Jagga, along with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) promoters Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Harpreet Singh alias Rana alias Ranjit Singh alias Harmeet Singh — have been charged under sections 153-B, 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), and 212 (harbouring an offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); sections 10,13 of UAPA, and Section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honour.

The charges have been framed by the court of NIA special judge Karunesh Kumar.

On August 14, 2020, Inderjit, Jaspal and Akashdeep had allegedly hoisted a Khalistan flag at the DC Office complex, Moga, and also disrespected the national flag. The incident made headlines after a video of what they did was widely circulated on the social media.

The videos were reportedly uploaded by Pannun and Rana on various social media platforms in support of Referendum-2020, reads the charge sheet. Accused Pannun and Rana have also sent money to accused Inderjit and Jaspal after they committed the crime, says the NIA.