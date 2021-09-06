Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moga MC to provide land to 2 govt primary schools
A government school being run from a community hall in Moga.
Moga MC to provide land to 2 govt primary schools

The Moga municipal corporation (MC) has decided to provide land to two government schools which were running without their own building or playground
By HT Correspondent, Moga
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:15 AM IST

While Government Primary School, Dutt Road, was running from the roof of a gurdwara for decades, Government Primary School, Bagiana Basti does not have a playground.

An MC official said, “We passed a resolution for giving land to the schools in a recent meeting of the general house. Now, the final approval of the local government department is required. But the ownership of the land will remain with the corporation. We will give no-objection certificate (NOC) to the schools to use the corporation’s land.”

Last month, HT had highlighted that 8 schools in Moga were lacking in terms of building, land or basic amenities and that the district administration decided to upgrade the infrastructure of these schools with funds announced as reward under the Niti Aayog’s ‘Aspirational Districts’ initiative.

