 Moga resident held with 3 kg opium in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Moga resident held with 3 kg opium in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 10, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The accused, who was trying to escape arrest, alighted from the vehicle when he reached near the checkpoint and started walking towards the service lane in the opposite direction; however, police stopped him for checking and arrested him after recovering contraband from his possession

Police arrested a Moga resident for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 3 kg opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Gurtej Singh of Gajjanwala village of Bagha Purana tehsil in Moga. (HT File Photo)
The accused has been identified as Gurtej Singh of Gajjanwala village of Bagha Purana tehsil in Moga. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Gurtej Singh of Gajjanwala village of Bagha Purana tehsil in Moga.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The accused, who was trying to escape arrest, alighted from the vehicle when he reached near the checkpoint and started walking towards the service lane in the opposite direction. However, police stopped him for checking and arrested him after recovering contraband from his possession.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh said the team was present near Punjab PUNSUP godown in Doraha and were checking vehicles on the national highway heading towards Ludhiana from Khanna side.

During checking, the police personnel noticed a man carrying a backpack alighted from a vehicle and rushed towards the service lane and started walking towards Kaddo Chowk.

The team stopped him and upon frisking, recovered 3 kg opium from his possession and arrested him.

A case under sections 18-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the Doraha police station and further investigation has been initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Moga resident held with 3 kg opium in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On