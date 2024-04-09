Moga resident held with 3 kg opium in Ludhiana

Police arrested a Moga resident for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 3 kg opium from his possession. The accused has been identified as Gurtej Singh of Gajjanwala village of Bagha Purana tehsil in Moga. (HT File Photo)

The accused, who was trying to escape arrest, alighted from the vehicle when he reached near the checkpoint and started walking towards the service lane in the opposite direction. However, police stopped him for checking and arrested him after recovering contraband from his possession.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh said the team was present near Punjab PUNSUP godown in Doraha and were checking vehicles on the national highway heading towards Ludhiana from Khanna side.

During checking, the police personnel noticed a man carrying a backpack alighted from a vehicle and rushed towards the service lane and started walking towards Kaddo Chowk.

The team stopped him and upon frisking, recovered 3 kg opium from his possession and arrested him.

A case under sections 18-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the Doraha police station and further investigation has been initiated.