Moga sarpanch’s son arrested for shooting two sisters dead

Gurvir Singh, the 30-year-old son of the Congress-backed sarpanch of Shekha Khurd in Moga district, was arrested on Friday for shooting dead two young daughters of a dhaba worker from the village.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh said that Gurvir was being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind killing Amandeep Kaur, 24, and Kamalpreet Kaur, 18.

The two women were shot in the head and neck at point-blank range with a .32-bore revolver at Manuke Gill village in the district on Thursday evening. Gurvir abandoned them and fled in his Maruti Alto car. Passers-by rushed the girls to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot, where they died during treatment.

Accused used to harass victims: Father

Gurmail Singh, 50, the father of the two women, alleged that Gurvir used to harass his daughters. He said he had taken up the matter with the panchayat and Gurvir was asked to mend his ways.

“Amandeep was studying in a private college at Dagro village, while Kamalpreet stayed at home. On Thursday, Amandeep went to college and took her younger sister with her. The accused forced them to accompany him in his car and killed them when they resisted,” Gurmail Singh said in his complaint.

Both women also ran a beauty parlour in the village. They have a 20-year-old sister and a 14-year-old brother.

According to police sources, though Gurvir is an engineering graduate, he helped his family in agriculture.

He was booked for murder and under the Arms Act at Nihal Singh Wala police station.

Villagers shocked; accused from influential family

Jagsir Singh, a 32-year-old resident of the village, said: “I’m shocked. I knew Gurvir and can’t believe he did this. My prayers are with the family.”

Gurvir’s father Jagdev Singh is a former sarpanch of the village, while his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is the present sarpanch. They owe allegiance to the Congress.