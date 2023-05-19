Chandigarh: Moga lift senior one-day cricket trophy

Led by brilliant bowling performance from Manpreet Johal and also good batting display, Moga beat Bathinda by nine wickets in the final of the Punjab inter-district one-day cricket tournament held at the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali. Moga achieved the target and scored 85 for 1 in 10.1 overs. Jaskaranvir Singh with an unbeaten 44 and Manpreet Singh Johal with 31 off 19 balls were the main run-getters for Moga. (HT)

Bathinda won the toss and elected to bat. Batting first, Bathinda bundled out for 81 in 33.1 overs. Manish Sheoran made 17 off 51 balls and Kamaljit Singh 16 for Bathinda. Manpreet Singh Johal (3 for 20), Deepin Chitkara (2 for 14) and Prince Balwant Rai (2 for 0) were the most successful bowlers for Moga.

PMS Banga, PCA vice-president; Surjit-Rai, PCA joint secretary; and Vikram Kumar, member, apex council, PCA, gave away awards to the teams. Moga was awarded the winners’ trophy and cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh, while runners-up Bathinda took home a cash prize of ₹75,000.

