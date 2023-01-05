Moga’s kabaddi player shot dead in Manila, parents demand justice

Two days after their 43-year-old son Gurpreet Singh Gindru, a kabaddi coach-turned-financer, was found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment in Manila, his elderly parents at Pakharwad village Moga district have urged the Philippines authorities for a speedy probe to identify the culprits.

A native of Pakharwad village in the Nihal Singh Wala subdivision, Gindru relocated to Manila in 2019 to start his life as a financer. He was living with his wife, teenage son, his nephew and nephew’s wife, said his parents in Moga.

The deceased’s father, Satwant Singh, said over the phone on Thursday afternoon that he got the shocking news of Gurpreet’s demise in the wee hours of Tuesday.

“We were informed that Gurpreet suffered a bullet injury to the head. He was sleeping when he was shot dead by an unknown person. After watching a kabaddi match, Gurpreet was sleeping on the ground floor, whereas the rest of the family members were asleep on the first floor. He was found in a pool of blood in the morning. We were informed that the unidentified assailants did not touch Gurpreet’s wallet having cash or other valuables around him,” said the aggrieved father.

He said Gurpreet had never told the family that he was facing any threat from any person.

Satwant said the last rites of Gurpreet were performed by the family yesterday in Manila.

“He had a strong physique, and it is hard to believe that he was murdered in this manner. The Philippines government should ensure that culprits are awarded stringent punishment for the brutal murder,” Satwant said.

According to the former sarpanch of Pakharwad, Ajmer Singh, Gurpreet was a sports enthusiast and a promising kabaddi player.

“He visited the US and Canada on various occasions as a kabaddi referee,” he added.

When contacted, Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said the deceased had a clean track.

“The aggrieved family has not approached the police administration. But we verified details on our own,” added the SSP.