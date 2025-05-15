Menu Explore
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Mohali: 10 flights take off after 7-day disruption

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 15, 2025 09:42 AM IST

A total of three airlines operate from the airport — IndiGo, Air India and Alliance Air; but they had opted not to fly to or from Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday in the absence of sufficient passenger load

Two days after operations resumed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport resumed on May 12, following a ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan, 10 flights finally operated from the airport on Wednesday with partial occupancy after zero passenger bookings since Monday.

Operations are expected to normalise from May 16 onwards. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Operations are expected to normalise from May 16 onwards. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A total of three airlines operate from the airport — IndiGo, Air India and Alliance Air.

But they had opted not to fly to or from Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday in the absence of sufficient passenger load.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) CEO Ajay Kumar stated, “Ten flights operated on Wednesday and we are expecting 26 flights on Thursday. Operations are expected to normalise from May 16 onwards.”

On May 7, all 52 civilian flights were suspended at the airport after the Indian Air Force took control of the facility in response to intelligence inputs suggesting potential strikes on military installations by Pakistan, grounding flights for seven straight days.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport caters to several major domestic destinations, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Leh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, and Pune. It also operates two international flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, handling an average daily footfall of around 10,000 passengers.

The civil terminal is managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Punjab and Haryana governments. However, the runway and air traffic control are managed by the Chandigarh Air Force Station, which also regulates operational hours for commercial flights.

