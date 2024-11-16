Mohali: 11 years on, GMADA to launch Ecocity-2 scheme in January 2025

Over 11 years after acquiring land in New Chandigarh’s Hoshiarpur village in 2013, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is finally set to launch the Ecocity-2 (Extension) scheme for its eighth township in January next year. An extension of GMADA’s Ecocity-2 township, the new scheme will comprise both residential and commercial plots over 96 acres. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab’s housing and urban development secretary Rahul Tiwari on November 11.

An extension of GMADA’s Ecocity-2 township, the new scheme will comprise both residential and commercial plots over 96 acres. A total of 153 residential plots, including 135 one kanal and 18 two kanal, are planned.

Over the past decade, GMADA had carved out plots for the scheme, and even paid compensation for land acquisition. But there was no further progress for want of social impact assessment.

Following the meeting, GMADA has now floated tenders for development works, including roads, water supply, sewerage and electrical infrastructure, at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore.

GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar said, “We have already applied for environmental clearance and are hopeful of launching the scheme in January next year.”

Another senior GMADA official stated, “For the first time, GMADA will be introducing 300 square yard commercial showrooms and 60 square yard double-storey bay shops.”