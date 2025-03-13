Mohali: 13k challans issued in a week

A week after the launch of e-challans through the use of CCTV cameras installed under the City Surveillance and Traffic Management System, Mohali police have issued a total of 13,196 challans amounting to ₹1.32 crore. The traffic violators in Mohali no longer have a free run. These violations ranged from jumping red lights, driving without helmets, triple riding, and driving on the wrong side of the road. (HT Photo)

Out of the total ₹1,32,68000 revenue generated through violation tickets, Mohali police have already collected ₹3.82 lakh with a disposal of 415 challans and have a pending revenue of ₹1,28,86,000 through the unpaid 12,781 challans.

The sizeable number of challans in the short span of time highlights the widespread disregard for traffic laws in the city, which so far remained unchecked due to a major staff shortage in the traffic wing, resulting in accidents and traffic chaos.

The City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali, spearheaded by the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, comprises 405 CCTV cameras at 20 key intersections across the city.

For starters, 351 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been made operational at 17 critical junctions across Mohali under Phase 1 of the project, developed at a cost of ₹21.60 crore. These are being monitored at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up at the Sohana police station, where 10 operators are keeping round-the-clock vigil on violators and also keeping an eye on criminals.