Mohali: 14-yr-old gives birth on train, neighbour booked for rape

A 14-year-old girl gave birth in a train toilet while returning to the city from Uttar Pradesh. The teenager, who attends government school in Chandigarh, was travelling with her family. The accused from a Mohali locality no longer resides in the victim’s neighbourhood and remains untraceable. (HT Photo)

The girl’s parents, according to the police, were unaware of her pregnancy. After a complaint, their 24-year-old neighbour from a Mohali locality was booked for rape. The accused, however, no longer resides in the neighbourhood and remains untraceable.

In her statement, the teenager’s mother told police that she and her family had left for Uttar Pradesh on August 26 to visit home.

While returning to Chandigarh on September 2, her daughter complained of acute pain in the abdomen. “I took her to the train’s toilet and discovered that she was pregnant. She gave birth to a girl. We rushed her to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16). My daughter later revealed that a man, who was earlier our neighbour raped her multiple times,” the complainant told the police.

The girl’s family did not have any information on the current whereabouts of the accused, a police officer privy to the investigation said.

“Efforts are underway to trace the accused. The girl and her family do not know his address. Surprisingly, the family did not know about the pregnancy for nine months,” the police officer added.

The girl was discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention.

A case under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

Panchkula man held for rape

Meanwhile, Naya Gaon police arrested a Panchkula resident for allegedly raping a 25-yr-old victim in a Zirakpur hotel.

The accused was the woman’s friend and raped her after making her consume alcohol.

“He blackmailed with obscene pictures and videos, following which I informed my elder brother and sister-in-law who lodged a complaint with the police,” the woman said.

The accused was booked under sections 64 (rape) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Nayagaon police station.