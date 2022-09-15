Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 16 months after deadline, Airport Road extension project continues to be mired in legal wrangle

Mohali: 16 months after deadline, Airport Road extension project continues to be mired in legal wrangle

Updated on Sep 15, 2022 01:06 AM IST

Work on 1 km of the total 8 km stretch from Kharar to New Chandigarh hanging fire amid demand for higher compensation by land owners

Work on extension of Airport Road in Mohali can proceed only after land in Palheri and Jandpur villages is acquired. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

It’s been over 16 months since the deadline for extending the Airport Road (PR7) from Kharar to New Chandigarh ended in May 2021, but the 150-crore project continues to hang in balance due to legal wrangling over land compensation.

To construct the 8 km stretch, GMADA had planned to acquire around 120 acres in Jandpur, Hasanpur, Thaska, Palheri, Bahalpur, Ranai Majra and Saini Majra villages.

But the authority has still not been able to acquire land at two villages – Palheri and Jandpur, stalling work on around 1 km of the total stretch. While GMADA finalised compensation of 83 lakh per acre for the land owners at the two villages, the latter took the authority to court, demanding 2.7 crore per crore.

As a result, since work began in May 2020, GMADA has managed to complete only 75% work, even as the deadline got over in May 2021.

Starting from the dividing road of Sector 120/125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, the stretch will meet the PR4 road in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), cutting the distance between the two towns by around 5 km and also easing the traffic pressure on Chandigarh.

“We are not able to complete the project as we have not got possession of the land at Palheri and Jandpur villages, where farmers are demanding higher compensation. Whenever we try to take possession, the farmers hold protest. GMADA has already deposited the initially decided compensation with court, but there has been no decision yet,” said Balwinder Singh, chief engineer, GMADA.

Apart from allowing air passengers travelling from and to New Chandigarh to skip commute through Chandigarh, the 8-km stretch will also provide travellers coming from Ambala and Delhi direct access to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, further easing traffic congestion in Chandigarh.

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
