A used-car dealer in Kharar has been booked for allegedly duping a youth of ₹19.75 lakh by promising high returns on investment in his business, police said on Sunday. Complainant Sehaj Kapoor, 19, a resident of Sector 70 in Mohali, stated that he came in contact with Dharmendra in February 2024 during a vehicle transaction involving a BMW car. The complainant said that the accused made refund to him for the defective vehicle and then persuaded him to invest in his used-car business while promising equal profit sharing and an assured monthly return of ₹1 lakh. Mohali: 19-year-old defrauded of ₹20L, Kharar car dealer booked

The complainant alleged that between March and May 2024, he paid ₹19.75 lakh in cash and online payments. The FIR states that the accused used the money to purchase several vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, a Scorpio, four Boleros and a BMW. However, he allegedly sold the vehicles or obtained loans against them without sharing profits or returning the invested amount.

The complainant further alleged that whenever he sought repayment, the accused delayed the matter on various pretexts. He claimed that only one Bolero could be recovered. During one visit to the office, the accused allegedly threatened him with a pistol and a 12-bore rifle when he demanded documents and settlement of accounts.

According to the police, an inquiry conducted by the SAS Nagar DSP (crime against women and children) concluded that the accused had allegedly induced the complainant to invest money and subsequently misappropriated the funds. Acting on the inquiry report and legal opinion, the Kharar police registered an FIR under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, operating from Sunny Enclave in Kharar. Further investigation has been assigned to ASI Chamkour Singh.