Mohali: 2 days after self-immolation attempt, accused held in Baltana

Zirkapur police arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh on Friday in connection with a case where a woman attempted self-immolation outside a police station in Mohali on April 29. The incident had earlier led to departmental action against two police personnel. Officials maintained that further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. (HT Photo)

The accused was apprehended near Daria, close to the Chandigarh railway station, following sustained police efforts to trace him. Officials said he had been evading arrest since the case came to light and was tracked down based on technical inputs and local intelligence.

The woman has accused the man of befriending her under the pretext of marriage and also for a business partnership. According to police officials, the accused, who ran a salon, promised the woman that they would operate it jointly. The woman, said to have invested her personal savings in the venture. However, the relationship allegedly turned exploitative, culminating in repeated sexual assault, according to her allegations.

The case had drawn attention after the woman tried to set herself on fire outside the police station, alleging inaction on her complaint. Following the incident, two police officials were sent to the police lines as part of an internal administrative action.

ASP Gazalpreet Kaur said the accused has been booked under BNS 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means). Officials maintained that further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.