Mohali: 2 Nihangs held for killing labourer

Police have arrested two Nihangs for the murder and illegal confinement of a daily-wage labourer in Changar village on Monday. The two accused, identified as Saudagar Singh of Morinda and Inderjeet Singh of Barauli, have prior criminal records, said police.

The victim, Shanky, a labourer originally from Madhya Pradesh, had been living with his family in Changar. On Sunday late night, while returning home after meeting a friend, he stopped at a local tomb to drink water. The nihangs allegedly grew suspicious and accused him of wrongdoing. They beat him with a spear and held him captive inside the tomb.

As hours passed and Shanky didn’t return back home, the next morning his wife, Priyanka, went looking for him. On reaching the tomb, she saw her husband bleeding and barely conscious. She pleaded in front of Nihangs to release him, but they refused to listen. Frantic, she rushed to nearby villagers, who intervened and managed to free the victim.

The villagers then tried to take him to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Shanky is survived by his wife and five children.

SP Mullanpur Mohit Aggarwal confirmed the arrests and said, “The accused took the law into their own hands and committed a heinous crime. Both are taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Block Majri police station under sections 103 (murder) and 126(2) (wrongful confinement) of the BNS. Accused have been granted 2 days police remand. Strict action has been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing.”