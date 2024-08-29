 Mohali: 2 Nihangs held with illegal weapons - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Mohali: 2 Nihangs held with illegal weapons

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 29, 2024 09:56 AM IST

During checking, police recovered three .315-bore country made pistols from the accused, who revealed that they brought the weapons from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Mohali police on Tuesday arrested two Nihang Sikhs, including a juvenile, for possessing three illegal pistols near Bhago Majra toll plaza in Kharar.

The accused were booked under the Arms Act at the Kharar City police station. The teenaged accused was sent to juvenile home. (HT Photo)
Apart from the juvenile, who is aged 17 and belongs to Amritsar, the other accused was identified as Akashdeep Singh of Ferozepur.

Addressing a press conference at CIA building in Kharar, superintendent of police (Investigation) Jyoti Yadav said police received a tip-off that the accused, suspected to be involved in smuggling, were arriving in Kharar. Thus, a check post was laid and they were intercepted.

During checking, police recovered three .315-bore country made pistols from the duo, who revealed that they brought the weapons from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

“Someone paid them 66,000 to source the weapons from Uttar Pradesh. They paid half of the amount through UPI and rest by cash. The accused claimed that they purchased the weapons for personal safety and not for criminal activity. We are probing this and also working to arrest their accomplice who paid them,” said the SP, adding that the accused did not have any criminal history.

Both were booked under the Arms Act at the Kharar City police station. The teenaged accused was sent to juvenile home.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 2 Nihangs held with illegal weapons
