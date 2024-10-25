Mohali: 2 scooterists die in Kharar

Two scooterists lost their lives in separate road accidents in Kharar on Wednesday. In another case, a 26-year-old scooterist died after being hit by a speeding Mahindra Bolero pickup near Dau Majra, Kharar on Wednesday. (Getty image)

In the first case, a scooter driver died after being hit by a rashly driven car in Khanpur, Kharar on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Naresh Singla of Khanpur. The car also overturned after colliding with the bike.

Complainant Gagandeep Singh, of Sector 127, Kharar, who works as a video editor in films, told police that he and Singla were heading to the latter’s house around 10 pm from Kharar on different two-wheelers.

“When we reached near a pizza shop, a car bearing UP number coming from Khanpur side collided with Singla’s scooter and overturned after further colliding into a shop’s shutter there. I rushed Singla to Kharar civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Singh told police.

Meanwhile, the car driver, identified as Bhagat Singh of Haryana, fled the spot.

The accused was booked under Section 281(rash driving), 106 (causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 324 (4) (whoever with intent to cause, or knowing that he is likely to cause, wrongful loss or damage to the public or to any person) of BNS at Kharar City police station.

In another case, a 26-year-old scooterist died after being hit by a speeding Mahindra Bolero pickup near Dau Majra, Kharar on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Karanvir Singh of Mohali, had visited a restaurant to meet his uncle. While he was returning and waiting on the road for traffic clearance, a speeding vehicle hit him following which, he was rushed to Kharar civil hospital by the onlookers.

Citing his critical health, he was referred to PGIMER where he succumbed to his injuries. Police arrested Varinder Singh of Rupnagar and later released him on bail.