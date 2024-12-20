Mohali: 2 youngsters killed, 1 critical as speeding car hits truck

Two youths lost their lives, and another sustained critical injuries after a Tata Altroz car and a truck collided on the Kharar-Mullanpur Road on Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred around 12pm when the car, bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number, rammed into the truck from the back. Eyewitnesses said the car was reduced to a mangled heap as soon as it the truck. Locals were the first to start the rescue operation, managing to pry open the car’s doors to extricate the victims. (Getty image)

According to the police, the car’s speedometer was stuck at 140 kmph, indicating that the vehicle was likely in high speed at the time of the collision.

Eyewitnesses said the car was reduced to a mangled heap as soon as it the truck. Locals were the first to start the rescue operation, managing to pry open the car’s doors to extricate the victims.

While two of the youths died on the spot, the third was rushed to the Government Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, for treatment.

The investigating officer said the identities of the deceased and the injured youth have not yet been established. “No documents have been recovered from the vehicle, and the mobile phones of the victims are also locked,” he said. The deceased appear to be in their mid-20s.

Police are trying to trace their identities based on the car’s registration number and are awaiting the injured youth’s recovery to gather further details about the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.