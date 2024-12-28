Mohali: 22-yr-old stabbed to death in brawl at liquor vend

What started as a confrontation over “staring” ended in a tragedy as a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people outside a liquor vend near Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk around 9 pm on Thursday. What started as a confrontation over “staring” ended in a tragedy as a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people outside a liquor vend near Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk around 9 pm on Thursday. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Deep of Gurdaspur who worked as a security guard at a private company in Zirakpur.

Police have booked Simu of Lohgarh, Zirakpur, besides 12 unidentified men for murder.

Rajwinder Singh, 29, of Gurdaspur, who was with the victim also suffered injuries in a bid to rescue his friend.

Rajwinder had recently returned to India from Saudi Arabia and had come to Zirakpur in search of work. He stayed with the victim in a rented accommodation in Aggarwal Estate, Zirakpur.

On Thursday night, the two friends had gone to grab dinner and stopped at a liquor vend on the way back. “While we were standing outside a vend near Patiala chowk, a group of around 12 people started staring at us. When Akashdeep asked them the reason for it, one of them identified himself as Simu Lohgarh, a don of the area, and asked his accomplices to teach us a lesson following which they attacked us with sharp-edged weapons,” the complainant said.

Onlookers rushed Akashdeep to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared dead and Rajwinder Singh was admitted at a hospital in Dhakoli where he is undergoing treatment.

The accused have been booked under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt-to-murder), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly is guilty of an offense committed by any member of that assembly) and 191(3) (rioting) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Zirakpur police station.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.