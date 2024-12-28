Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: 22-yr-old stabbed to death in brawl at liquor vend

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Dec 28, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Rajwinder had recently returned to India from Saudi Arabia and had come to Zirakpur in search of work. He stayed with the victim in a rented accommodation in Aggarwal Estate, Zirakpur.

What started as a confrontation over “staring” ended in a tragedy as a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people outside a liquor vend near Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk around 9 pm on Thursday.

What started as a confrontation over “staring” ended in a tragedy as a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people outside a liquor vend near Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk around 9 pm on Thursday. (HT File)
What started as a confrontation over “staring” ended in a tragedy as a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people outside a liquor vend near Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk around 9 pm on Thursday. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Deep of Gurdaspur who worked as a security guard at a private company in Zirakpur.

Police have booked Simu of Lohgarh, Zirakpur, besides 12 unidentified men for murder.

Rajwinder Singh, 29, of Gurdaspur, who was with the victim also suffered injuries in a bid to rescue his friend.

Rajwinder had recently returned to India from Saudi Arabia and had come to Zirakpur in search of work. He stayed with the victim in a rented accommodation in Aggarwal Estate, Zirakpur.

On Thursday night, the two friends had gone to grab dinner and stopped at a liquor vend on the way back. “While we were standing outside a vend near Patiala chowk, a group of around 12 people started staring at us. When Akashdeep asked them the reason for it, one of them identified himself as Simu Lohgarh, a don of the area, and asked his accomplices to teach us a lesson following which they attacked us with sharp-edged weapons,” the complainant said.

Onlookers rushed Akashdeep to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared dead and Rajwinder Singh was admitted at a hospital in Dhakoli where he is undergoing treatment.

The accused have been booked under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt-to-murder), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly is guilty of an offense committed by any member of that assembly) and 191(3) (rioting) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Zirakpur police station.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On