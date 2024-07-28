Mohali: 26-year-old bike-taxi pillion dies in road mishap

A day after a 26-year-old pillion of a bike taxi was grievously injured after being hit by a rashly driven tipper truck near the Sector 66/67 light point, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Sector 69 on Friday. This is the seventh road-mishap death in Mohali in the last seven days (Getty image)

This is the seventh road-mishap death in Mohali in the last seven days.The victim was identified as Praduman Thakur of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Rapido driver Dilkhush Singh, who was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital, had picked-upThakur from gate number 3 of Bestech Mall Tower, Phase-11.

While they were driving towards the airport road and reached the 66/67 light point, a speeding tipper driver hit their bike from the rear causing them to lose balance and fall on the road.

While both the victims suffered multiple injuries, Thakur was fatally hit in the head.

The accused fled the spot as onlookers rushed the victims to the hospital.

Thakur died treatment on Friday following which police have booked an unidentified driver at the Phase-11 police station under Sections 281, 106 (1) and 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.