Mohali: 3 cousins booked for culpable homicide bid on neighbours

Three cousins were booked for assaulting and attempting a culpable homicide bid on two neighbours in Balongi. The accused were identified as Arvind, Akhilesh and Narayan of Ambedkar Colony in Balongi, Mohali.

Victim Raj Kumari, 41, told police that she, along with her brother Des Raj, was sitting near a bonfire outside her house when her neighbour Arvind reached there on his bike and allegedly abused her.

“When I confronted him, he started assaulting me. Hearing my screams, Arvind’s brothers, Akhilesh and Narayan, came there carrying sticks. Arvind snatched a stick from Akhilesh and attacked me multiple times. When my brother tried to rescue me, they assaulted him too. After the onlookers gathered at the spot, the accused fled with their weapons. My husband later rushed us to Civil Hospital in Kharar,” Kumari said.

A case was registered under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Balongi police station on Sunday.