Mohali: 3 rescued during anti-child begging drive

In a coordinated effort to curb child begging in Mohali, the district administration carried out a special drive on Thursday and rescued three children involved in begging. Following immediate verification of their documents and identities, the children were handed over to their respective parents. District child protection officer Navpreet Kaur said that parents were issued strict warning, with a clear message that any repetition of such act would attract legal consequences. The administration has appealed to the public to report any instances of child begging or exploitation so that timely action can be taken to protect vulnerable children. (HT photo for representation)

The drive was conducted on the directions of Punjab’s social security, women and child welfare minister, Baljit Kaur, and deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal. The initiative is part of the state government’s ongoing campaign against child exploitation and beggary.

DC Mittal reiterated the administration’s commitment to safeguarding child rights. She said, “The protection and welfare of children remains a top priority of the administration and such drives will continue to ensure children safety and development.

Navpreet Kaur stated that engaging children in begging constitutes a punishable offence under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which mandates care, protection, and rehabilitation for children in need. The Act also holds individuals accountable for employing or using children for begging, prescribing penalties including imprisonment and fines.

The drive was initiated by Vineet Verma, member of Punjab State Traders’ Commission, who emphasised the need for sustained enforcement. “Public spaces, especially markets, often witness this menace, which not only exploits children but also causes inconvenience to citizens,” he added.

Kulwant Singh Guru, chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, pointed out those forcing minors to sell articles also fall under the definition of begging. He urged the public to refrain from giving alms or buying goods from children, as such acts encourage families to send their children onto the streets. The administration has appealed to the public to report any instances of child begging or exploitation so that timely action can be taken to protect vulnerable children.