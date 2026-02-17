Mohali: 34-year-old man loses thumb in Baltana sword attack

A 34-year-old man lost his left thumb after he was allegedly attacked with a sword by a Nihang friend at a house in Baltana on Saturday night. Apart from the severed thumb, the victim has suffered multiple injuries to his hands, legs and other parts of the body, police said. (HT File)

As per the police, the victim, Sukhmander Singh, had gone to accused Harjot’s house around 7.30pm. A dispute broke out between the two over some issue, following which, Sukhmander tried to leave. It was then that the accused allegedly stopped him and attacked him with a sword. When the victim raised his hand in self-defence, the sword severed his left thumb. As he cried in pain, and neighbours began to assemble, the accused fled the spot.

Apart from the severed thumb, the victim has suffered multiple injuries to his hands, legs and other parts of the body, police said. He was initially taken to the Dhakoli civil hospital and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, before being shifted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he is currently under treatment.

After doctors declared him fit to give a statement, police recorded his version at the hospital. Zirakpur police have registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.