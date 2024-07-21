Mohali: 4 booked for assaulting dhaba owner, staff with sharp knives

Local police on Friday booked four men for assaulting a dhaba owner and his employee with small sharp edged knives (kirch) after the dhaba owner confronted the key accused of failing to provide a job to his associate, despite charging him ₹2 lakh. One of the accused was identified as Sidhu. The rest remain unidentified. (HT Photo)

The victims, the dhabha owner Soma Singh, and his employee, Karan, both residents of Mullanpur, are undergoing treatment at Kharar civil hospital after suffering four injuries each due to sharp edged weapons.

On Thursday, the accused, Sidhu, reached Singh’s dhaba in Mullanpur near UT barrier.

Singh confronted him for not being able to provide a job to his associate, Mohan, of Bhagindi village in Mullanpur. “Mohan belongs to a poor family and has three sisters and thus he sought my help to find him a suitable job. I talked about the same with Sidhu, who assured me of finding a good job for Mohan. Since I had to take ₹2.10 lakh from Sidhu pertaining to a property deal, I asked him to keep the same in lieu of providing a job to Mohan. But the accused neither found any job for a long time, nor returned the money. When I confronted him for the same, he started abusing me in front of my staff”, Singh said.

According to Singh, Sidhu called his two cousins and a friend at the dhaba. The co-accused reached there on bullet bikes carrying sharp-edged knives and started to attack him.

When Karan tried to rescue Singh, the accused started to attack him too with the same weapons. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras at the spot.

The accused escaped after they heard the siren of a police vehicle passing on the road.

Both the victims were rushed to Kharar civil hospital.

All the accused are absconding. “We have registered the case after recording the statements of the victims. We have started our investigation and will nab all the accused soon”, an investigator at the Mullanpur police station said.

All the accused have been booked under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (grievous hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt), 3 (5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Mullanpur police station.