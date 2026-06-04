Mohali: 4 Delhi men held for stealing mobiles during IPL match in New Chandigarh

Four persons have been arrested from Delhi for stealing mobile phones from spectators during an IPL match on May 27 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday. They said that all 15 stolen handsets were recovered from the accused. The recovered mobile phones remain in police custody and will be returned to their rightful owners after completion of legal formalities and verification of ownership documents. (HT File)

The arrested accused have been identified as Arbaaz, Naveen Kumar alias Nikku, Hemraj alias Pucchi and Abdul Mugni alias Miyaz.

According to the police, the thefts occurred during the IPL fixture played at the stadium on May 27. Following multiple complaints from spectators who reported missing mobile phones, Mullanpur police launched an investigation and registered a case under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A special police team analysed CCTV footage from the stadium and surrounding areas. Police said that after following technical surveillance and other intelligence inputs, raids were conducted in Delhi and all four accused were arrested.

Police said that the accused disclosed the location of the stolen devices, leading to the recovery of all 15 mobile phones. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused took advantage of the large crowds inside the stadium. Police suspect they targeted spectators while their attention remained focused on the match amid heavy movement in the stands and concourses.

The recovered mobile phones remain in police custody and will be returned to their rightful owners after completion of legal formalities and verification of ownership documents.