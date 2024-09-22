Mohali: 43 coconut vending sites to go under hammer on Sept 25

Nearly seven months after the expiry of the previous tender, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has invited fresh tenders for allotment of 43 vending sites for sale of coconut water from which the civic body had earned ₹72 lakh in the last two years. While there will be three sites each in Mohali’s Phases 1 and 11, two sites each have been earmarked in Phases 2, 3B1, 3B2, 6, 9, 10 and 7, and Sectors 70, 71 and 78. (HT File)

Four vendors will be placed in Sector 68 and one vendor each in Phases 3A, 4, 5, 7, 8, 8B, YPS Chowk, Sectors 66, 67, 77, 79, 80 and at Sohana village.

The previous contract had expired on February 28.

The sites will be allotted through an auction to be held at the Mohali MC office on September 25, with a base price of ₹2 lakh. The MC is looking forward to generate around ₹60 lakh through the auction this year. The auction for the sale of coconut water is being held for the first time.

In a jolt to MC revenue, earlier vendors paying monthly fees to the MC stopped selling the coconuts and did not pay in the yearly instalments to the civic body. The MC following the loss, has fixed the base price to ₹2 lakh this year.

Mohali MC assistant commissioner Ranjiv Kumar said that the participation fee to the auction is ₹20,000.

“The applicants will pay the fees through demand draft (DD) to MC. Those who will not be allotted the sites will get instant refund. Only Punjab and tricity residents can apply for the licence,” said Kumar.

“The coconut vendors will not be allowed to sell any other item. If they are caught selling any other stuff, at first, they will be warned and for the second time, they will be fined ₹5,000. In case of repeat violation, their contract will be cancelled and security amount will not be refunded,” said another MC official.

Earlier, these sites were allotted through a draw of lots. The MC had earned ₹28 lakh and ₹44 lakh in 2022 and 2023, respectively, through the draws. In 2022, the MC got takers for only 25 sites of 43. In 2023, 31 sites were allotted through a draw of lots.

Previously, each vendor paid ₹72,000 advance, including three months rent as security fee ( ₹54,000), besides a month’s rent of ₹18,000 and GST to the civic body.