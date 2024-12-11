Mohali: 5 smugglers arrested with 8.5kg opium

Busting two inter-state drug-smuggling modules who were allegedly supplying narcotics in Punjab, Mohali police arrested five Uttar Pradesh (UP) -based drug smugglers and recovered 8.5 kg of opium on Monday. All the accused have been booked under NDPS Act at Dera Bassi and Handesra police stations. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday, superintendent of police (SP) Jyoti Yadav and SP Manpreet Singh stated that the busted modules were being operated from Shahjahanpur and Aliganj of UP.

The duo arrested from the Shahjahanpur module were identified as Dharm Singh, a resident of Rampur Ben in Shahjahanpur district, and Om Prakash Verma of Jalalabad in the same district.

Those arrested from the Aliganj module included Manish Kumar of Aliganj in Bareilly district, and Kamal and Kamal Verma, both residents of Amroli in Bareilly district.

Sharing details of the operation, SP Yadav said on Monday, an input was received about members of two different drug modules in possession of opium, travelling from UP towards Punjab in a red Mahindra TUV 300 and a white Maruti Ertiga.

Acting swiftly, two special teams were formed under the supervision of SP Manpreet Singh, Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar and DSP Zirakpur Jaspinder Singh, Yadav said.

“The teams led by Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO), Handesra SHO and sub-inspector Surjeet Singh, in-charge, Mohali narcotics cell, worked on the leads and successfully intercepted the white Ertiga driven by members of the Shahjahanpur module at Nagla Morh, Handesra, leading to their arrest and the recovery of 4 kg contraband. Meanwhile, the Mahindra TUV 300, driven by Aliganj module members, was intercepted on College Road, Dera Bassi, resulting in arrests and recovery of 4.5 kg of opium,” the SP said.

Meanwhile senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said during preliminary interrogation of Shahjahanpur module’s operatives, it was revealed that they were being handled by Ankit Verma, a resident of Shahjahanpur and were procuring and transporting large quantities of contraband in Punjab on his instructions. Meanwhile Aliganj module operative Manish disclosed that he had procured the drug consignment from Aliganj to supply further in Punjab, the SSP added.

All the accused have been booked under NDPS Act at Dera Bassi and Handesra police stations.