Mohali: 5-year-old Nayagaon girl’s body exhumed after parents cry foul

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 06, 2024 10:46 PM IST

The body of a five-year-old girl, who was found dead in a cesspit of an under-construction building near her house in Nayagaon

on February 2, was exhumed on Tuesday after her parents cried foul.

The body was exhumed in the presence of Majri duty magistrate, naib tehsildar and medical professionals, and sent to Kharar civil hospital.

The girl’s father, who works at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, had told police that she had gone out to play on the evening of February 2 but not returned.

Worried, the family had started looking for her in the vicinity around 6.30 pm. They had finally found her body in the cesspit around 8.30 pm.

Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Ranveer Singh said, “Following the parents’ plea, the body was exhumed in the presence of the duty magistrate. Police are investigating the matter.”

