Jun 19, 2025
Mohali: 50-crore call centre scam busted; woman among 8 held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 19, 2025 10:10 AM IST

According to officials, the accused were targeting individuals across the country by sending fraudulent messages alleging unauthorised cryptocurrency purchases linked to their bank accounts

The cyber police station in Phase-7 dismantled a fake call centre operating out of a flat in a high-rise society in Sector-91, Mohali. The operation led to the arrest of eight individuals, including a woman, in connection with a pan-India scam estimated at nearly 50 crore.

The racket had reportedly been active for the past six months and amassed nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore, police said. (HT Photo)
The racket had reportedly been active for the past six months and amassed nearly 50 crore, police said. (HT Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Flat no. 501 of Acme Eden Court Society, where the suspects were running an illegal call centre posing as a legitimate business. According to officials, the accused were targeting individuals across the country by sending fraudulent messages alleging unauthorised cryptocurrency purchases linked to their bank accounts.

The victims were then coerced into contacting a fake helpline where impersonators, posing as officials, convinced them to transfer money via e-vouchers, gift cards or direct bank transfers.

The racket had reportedly been active for the past six months and amassed nearly 50 crore, police said.

All eight accused — identified as Abhishek Pandey (Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (J&K), Pradeep Das (Arunachal Pradesh), Mukul Singh (Himachal Pradesh), Shaun Sakeen, Amit Tiwari, Arfeen Sadiq and Arpita Sarbabidya (all from West Bengal) — were living together in the same flat.

Deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep Sohi said some of the arrested accused were students.

“Initial investigations suggest a wider network. We suspect the mastermind may be from Punjab, as the current group appears to be employees,” she added.

Police have recovered 12 laptops, 14 mobile phones from the flat and an SUV, believed to be used in executing the scam.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the BNS and Section 66-D of the IT Act.

Officials confirmed that further arrests and seizures are likely as the investigation progresses.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 50-crore call centre scam busted; woman among 8 held
