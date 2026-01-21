Mohali: 62-year-old man gets 4-yr RI in graft case

A Mohali court has convicted a Khanna resident in a bribery case and sentenced him to four years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹20,000. The court observed that the convict had actually become an extortionist who misused the Right to Information Act for unlawful gains. (HT File)

The accused, Ramandeep Singh Ahluwalia, was arrested on May 19, 2018, by the Punjab vigilance bureau, which caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe. According to the prosecution, the case originated from a complaint filed on May 18, 2018, by a municipal contractor. The complainant alleged that the accused demanded one percent of the total work order amount, totaling ₹1.10 lakh, in return for protection from harassment, claiming influence within the vigilance department and threatening an audit of the contractor’s work if he did not pay.

The complainant initially paid ₹10,000 and subsequently approached the vigilance bureau. The bureau verified the complaint and organised a sting operation during which officials recovered ₹50,000 in marked currency notes from the accused. An FIR was registered under sections 8 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a challan was presented after investigation.

During arguments on the quantum of the sentence, the defence requested leniency, saying that the convict was 62 years old, was married, suffering from foot-drop and diabetes, had no children, and supported his dependent wife. The defence also argued that the prosecution’s story contained loopholes and gaps, making it unreliable so as to determine the criminal liability of the accused. The defence also said that Ahluwalia had no previous conviction and was a first-time offender.

The public prosecutor opposed the plea, arguing that rampant corruption has eaten into the moral fabric of society and urged the court to impose maximum punishment to act as a deterrent. In its observations, the court held that corruption undermines governance, economic development, and the rule of law, leading to institutional decay and social and moral degradation.

The court observed that the convict, who claimed to be an RTI activist, had actually become an extortionist who misused the Right to Information Act for unlawful gains. After considering the age, antecedents and character of the convict and the gravity and nature of the offence, the court ruled that no lenient view could be taken and awarded the sentence.